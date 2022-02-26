LETTER: Separate out sports letters

Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., in 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

I would like you to know that I appreciate the Review-Journal immensely, and look forward to reading it daily. It never fails to brighten my every day. I have lived in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles and would like to tell you that the Review-Journal does not take a backseat to any of those publications. I lived in Las Vegas for 11 years in the ’80s, returning recently. I have enjoyed reading your newspaper for many years. You publish timely and extremely interesting articles which are informative locally as well as nationally and internationally.

If I may, I would like to offer a suggestion: During this time of raging politics and unknown pandemic ramifications, I ask that you please do not mix your “Letters to the Editor” about sports with those about politics. We like to use sports as our getaway from the trials and tribulations of our everyday lives. Las Vegas deservedly, has become the entertainment capital of the world and is rapidly becoming the sports capital of the world. Therefore, I would like to recommend that you create a “Letters to the Sports Editor” in the sports section. I sincerely believe you will be happy you did. Keep the presses rolling.