Letters

LETTER: Setting the line for the coronavirus vaccine

James Hutkin Henderson
December 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Assigning priorities for the initial doses of the COVID vaccine is easy. It is also a no-brainer for who should get the vaccine last.

There is no question the first inoculations should go to the wonderful medical personnel and first responders who have been on the front lines for months. The last people to receive the COVID vaccine should be those who refuse to wear masks, wear them incorrectly, or refuse to social distance.

Others in this last group should be people who participate in large gatherings, ignore warnings about traveling during the holidays, spread conspiracy theories about COVID, deny that Joe Biden is president-elect and, finally, those who enable the president in trying to overturn the election.

