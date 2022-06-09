95°F
LETTER: Shame Senate Republicans into voting for gun laws

Timothy Edison Las Vegas
June 8, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Senate Democrats should mark a day to vote on the gun-control bills the House has passed. Then they should invite all families that have lost loved ones in a mass shooting involving an AR-15. These families would line the halls with photos of their murdered family members. The GOP senators will walk through this gantlet on their way to vote. The families would be moved to the gallery to witness whether NRA contributions are worth more to Republicans than the lives of slaughtered loved ones.

If Republicans are still able to vote “no,” let the memory of witnessing this sorrow stain their souls and careers for eternity. The rest of us will do everything possible to vote this November.

