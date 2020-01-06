LETTER: Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Metro and drunken driving

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your Tuesday story on New Year’s Eve, in which Sheriff Joe Lombardo stated that if you drive after drinking, and you injure or kill someone, you will go to prison: It is up to the courts, not the police, to mete out punishments. The sheriff is setting up his department as judge and jury. I know that DUI is a terrible problem in Las Vegas, but we a have legal system to correct this problem.