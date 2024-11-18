48°F
Letters

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
LETTER: Trump has an opportunity on green energy
LETTER: Expect devious GOP to eliminate the Senate filibuster
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas
November 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Now that the elections are over and the campaign signs are (slowly) coming down, I am going to miss some of them. Who can forget the ShadySusie and the Drews-Views signs? As a teacher of critical thinking, I am always on the lookout for new, fresh examples of fallacies and other instances of poor thinking. Donald Trump has always been good for examples of fallacies, but it is nice to have current examples from candidates that I can use.

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few. So hats off to you campaign designers. You have provided a lot of new examples of us critical thinking teachers to point to. Keep up the good work.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

LETTER: The Trump threat remains
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Democrats, unlike Republicans, are just following democratic norms.

