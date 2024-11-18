LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

Now that the elections are over and the campaign signs are (slowly) coming down, I am going to miss some of them. Who can forget the ShadySusie and the Drews-Views signs? As a teacher of critical thinking, I am always on the lookout for new, fresh examples of fallacies and other instances of poor thinking. Donald Trump has always been good for examples of fallacies, but it is nice to have current examples from candidates that I can use.

So hats off to you campaign designers. You have provided a lot of new examples of us critical thinking teachers to point to. Keep up the good work.