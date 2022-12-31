49°F
Letters

LETTER: Sisolak’s death penalty ploy is an affront to victims’ families

Don C. Whitaker Henderson
December 30, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly C ...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s failed proposal to commute the sentences of those on Nevada’s death row to life in prison without parole: I strongly believe that, when there isn’t a shadow of doubt about the crime, any attempt to change the prescribed penalty and to propagate further delays is an affront to the families of the victims and to good citizens everywhere.

Some argue that the cost of an execution is far more than life in prison. But that’s because of all the ridiculous appeals that are allowed. Case in point: Zane Floyd’s murder of four innocents in a Las Vegas Albertsons in June 1999. There was no doubt as to his guilt. Yet it now has been more than 23 years since this mindless slaughter. The endless appeals and litigation about the types of drugs that might be used are ludicrous.

President James Garfield was shot July 2, 1881, and died Sept. 19 of that year. The shooter, Charles Guiteau, was convicted on Jan. 25, 1882. After his appeal was rejected, he was hanged on June 30, 1882. To allow frivolous appeals to go on for decades when there is no doubt makes our society look absurd. Much like sterilizing a needle before an execution.

I ask those favoring commutation: What would they do if such a miscreant brutally killed a prison guard? Do you give this person an additional life sentence?

