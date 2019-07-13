LETTER: Sit back and enjoy the Trump miracle

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Obama administration barely kept our economy artificially afloat for eight long years, through the use of bailouts, subsidies and a massive expansion of social programs. Employment opportunities were limited to jobs that paid less than a living wage and no benefits.

Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. debt increased by $9 trillion and no real wealth was created.

We, the people, elected Donald Trump as our president because he was a hard-nosed businessman — as opposed to another inept politician full of empty promises. Despite what Democrats would have you believe, President Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation and nationalistic policies are solely responsible for our robust economy.

Under the Trump administration, $11 trillion in real wealth has been created, 6 million decent paying jobs with benefits have been added, there are historically low unemployment rates and millions of people have been lifted out of poverty and off government assistance.

No matter how Democrats spin it in 2020, tens of millions of voters will re-elect President Donald Trump.