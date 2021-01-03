LETTER: So what’s next after the vaccine?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

As always, our national, state and local government leaders are not addressing the obvious soon enough. To date, I have heard nothing about what a vaccinated America will look and act like.

When do we reach herd immunity? Once reached, may we then remove our masks? Once reached, will we open up our businesses fully and completely? Will we need some sort of vaccination ID card to prove we have taken it?

If we have taken the vaccine, will we be allowed more freedoms than those who haven’t been vaccinated? What will likely change, and what will likely not change and why?

Targets, expectations and next steps need to be spelled out now. At a minimum, it may get those who fear getting the vaccine a reason to take it. What I expect will happen is what always seems to happen: Decisions will be made secretly, politically and —usually —stupidly.

The time is now to lay out the facts and to describe the likely next steps based on those facts. Yes, that will generate much response from the electorate, and I hope that feedback will assist our “leaders” in leading based on the wants and wishes of those that voted them into office. What a novel idea.

The time is now to plan and communicate. Let’s get on it.