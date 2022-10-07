LETTER: Soaring gasoline prices back with a vengeance

In this Jan. 20, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Six months ago, when President Joe Biden announced he would be releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to alleviate high gasoline prices, everybody with a reasonable amount of intelligence knew it was a short-term solution and an election-year gimmick.

Presently, gasoline prices have come back with a vengeance, reaching or exceeding amounts prior to the release from the reserve.

Of course, the only way to really bring down gasoline prices is to increase domestic oil production. However, President Biden has done everything in his power to curtail and limit this production because he wants all Americans to purchase costly, inefficient and unreliable electric cars.

On Nov. 8, it is time to vote against all President Biden supporters, including the entire Nevada Democratic congressional delegation and stop the insanity and stupidity involving this and climate change. With or without fossil fuels, climate change is going to happen and has been occurring since Earth’s existence.

The ignorance has to stop.