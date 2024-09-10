93°F
LETTER: Social media tells a tale of two campaigns

Josh Heers Las Vegas
September 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Today’s presidential campaigns resemble Meta’s platforms. On one side, the Instagram page of social media influencer in the Kamala Harris campaign. On the other, your favorite grandparent’s recent string of Facebook rants.

The feed from Ms. Harris features carefully curated video clips and perfectly placed pictures. Posts are void of substance. The comments ask for details on affordability, yet specifics go utterly ignored. Only the clever catchphrase to garner likes (“good vibes”) matters. The excitement comes from those most like her, those looking to feel good about themselves at the cost of everyone around them.

Juxtaposed this with Donald Trump’s campaign. Everything from whose birthday to celebrate to the most recent ache and pain gets posted. Authentic, detailed accounts of clear plans moving forward dominate the daily, hourly and even up-to-the-minute status updates. Relatable, accessible and representative of the working-class American, Trump answers questions, responds to comments, and goes live when possible. Facebook posts about recent injuries or rants, while not always likable, remain undeniably honest.

The two campaigns stand in stark contrast. One must decide only whether the uncomfortable truths with clear plans for a better economy, better America and a better life for all will trump a social media hoax based on the current vernacular of feel-good nonsense.

