Letters

LETTER: Social Security recipients get shortchanged

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
October 17, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Social Security recipients will receive a 3.2 percent cost-of-living increase in benefits in 2024. This was determined by the Consumer Price Index.

What they neglect to factor into the equation are food costs, fuel costs and housing, as these three “fluctuate” too much to have an accurate measurement. If they were properly factored in, our benefits would increase by around 20 percent. Bidenomics at work.

