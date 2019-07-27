96°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Solar folly

By Norman Rogers Las Vegas
July 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2019 - 9:22 pm

Nevada is copying California’s solar mandates. Loony California is not a good example to follow unless we want to enjoy electricity rates sometimes exceeding 50 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Solar is intermittent electricity. It doesn’t work at night, and it goes to sleep just as demand peaks in the early evening. It never replaces a fossil fuel plant, because every fossil fuel plant has to remain in place and on standby in case clouds move in or the sun sets. If solar is so great, why was it necessary to pass Senate Bill 358 to force our electric utility to buy solar electricity?

You can add batteries to solar. The batteries cost a fortune and wear out in five years. Solar is still intermittent. One cloudy day and the battery runs flat. The battery for the Gemini solar project near Las Vegas will cost more than $200 million to replace when it wears out in five years.

In the Boston Globe, James Hansen, the father of global warming advocacy, said: “The notion that renewable energies and batteries alone will provide all needed energy is fantastical — a grotesque idea.” He recommends nuclear energy.

The United States is responsible for only 14 percent of world carbon emissions. Emissions in Asia are huge and rapidly increasing. One has to credit those in the solar industry. They are great propagandists. They fight hard for their money.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005, file photo, real estate developer Felix Sater, right, stands nex ...
LETTER: Can we survive?
By Judith Lachance Las Vegas

Trump has dishonored and disgraced the presidency.

Pedestrians walk past a manhole cover for a sewer in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. ...
LETTER: Neutral terms
By Richard J. Palyo Henderson

The absurdity of Berkeley’s gender-neutral mandate.

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the Ea ...
LETTER: Hair drama
By Reid Grosky Las Vegas

President Donald Trump got off a humorous jab at Bernie Sanders’ hair during his North Carolina rally last week.

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second ...
LETTER: WNBA players deserve to be paid more.
By Matthew Moschella Las Vegas

I find it irresponsible of the Review-Journal to publish Victor Joecks’ piece on the pay discrepancy between WNBA athletes and their NBA counterparts.

First lady Melania Trump (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Melania welcome
By Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

In his letter to the editor, a Mr. Edgar Vovsi suggested that since President Trump wants to ship out immigrants that he should start with his wife.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
LETTER: Taxed enough
By Paul Sprada Las Vegas

I moved here sixteen years ago due to low taxes and a low cost of living. Now every state and local entity that dug its own grave wants to raise taxes

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Monorail troubles
By Gabe Spiezio Las Vegas

The future of the Las Vegas Monorail is bleak.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the ...
LETTER: End HOV lanes
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways.