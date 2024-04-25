LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race

Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. We are all one people.

I am most disheartened by Ruben Navarrette’s April 17 e-commentary in support of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. I wonder how he might feel if Justice Sotomayor were white or Black or Asian? Using race in his defense of her tenure rather than the depth of her opinions? The color of your skin does not define your character or competence. Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. This must end. We are all one people.