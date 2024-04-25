71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race

U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
More Stories
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue ...
LETTER: Nevada needs a lottery to boost education funding
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: We already know where Donald Trump stands
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Joseph Craig Kanab, Utah
April 24, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I am most disheartened by Ruben Navarrette’s April 17 e-commentary in support of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. I wonder how he might feel if Justice Sotomayor were white or Black or Asian? Using race in his defense of her tenure rather than the depth of her opinions? The color of your skin does not define your character or competence. Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. This must end. We are all one people.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
Darlene Nix Henderson

Both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Realtors often serve a useful purpose for homebuyers
recommend 2
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
recommend 3
LETTER: Doomsdayers love being wrong
recommend 4
LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars
recommend 5
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
recommend 6
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’