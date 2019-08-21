LETTER: Sorry, but owning a weapon is a right, not a privilege, in America

The Founding Fathers thought so highly of it that they made it the Second Amendment, immediately following the right to free speech.

In his Saturday letter, G. Harry Ransom states that owning firearms is a privilege and not a right. He couldn’t be more wrong.

Owning firearms is most assuredly a right. The Founding Fathers thought so highly of it that they made it the Second Amendment, immediately following the right to free speech. They knew the only way Americans could be assured of free speech was if it was protected by an armed populace.

Don’t tell me this is not true still today, as our Sens. Catherine Cortez Mastro and Jacky Rosen are backing an amendment to allow the government to regulate political speech. The only thing that keeps America free is the guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens.

Because Mr. Ransom is unfamiliar with what is and isn’t a right, here’s a short list: health care, housing and a living wage are not rights. Free speech, free assembly, gun ownership and due process are rights protected by the Constitution and lawful gun owners.