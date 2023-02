The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Your recent article, “As location, Vegas all business,” was an interesting and upbeat read. There certainly are advantages to living and working in Southern Nevada. But, as I see it, there are two major shortcomings, water and education. Figure out solutions to these two issues, and I think our state could become one of the top business-friendly locations in the world.