LETTER: Spending thousands to learn why Southern Nevada’s roadways are dangerous

UNLV has been awarded more than $500,000 to study why Clark County has so many traffic accidents and deaths on the roads.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I read that UNLV has been awarded more than $500,000 to study why Clark County has so many traffic accidents and deaths on the roads. Well, Captain Obvious, maybe those dollars would be better spent on more traffic enforcement officers at the Nevada Highway Patrol and various Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies.