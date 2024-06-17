LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

First lady Jill Biden flies on Air Force One, a vintage Boeing 747, to France for the D-Day anniversary. Then she jumps on the high-carbon-emitting plane to fly home for one day to influence jury selection in Hunter’s trial. Then she flies back to France for a state dinner.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s motorcade drives down the Champs-Élysées in a carbon-spewing limo followed by a fleet of carbon-emitting SUVs. Why aren’t these vehicles EVs?

