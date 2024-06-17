91°F
Letters

LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: One of the biggest cover-ups in American history
LETTER: The Trump show trial
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah
June 16, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

First lady Jill Biden flies on Air Force One, a vintage Boeing 747, to France for the D-Day anniversary. Then she jumps on the high-carbon-emitting plane to fly home for one day to influence jury selection in Hunter’s trial. Then she flies back to France for a state dinner.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s motorcade drives down the Champs-Élysées in a carbon-spewing limo followed by a fleet of carbon-emitting SUVs. Why aren’t these vehicles EVs?

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

LETTER: The Trump show trial
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

