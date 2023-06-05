87°F
Letters

LETTER: Sputtering government too involved in our lives

Curtis Williams Henderson
June 4, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

I don’t understand why those who want the government to run everything don’t stop to think about what they’re suggesting. Do you want the people who got us $32 trillion in debt to tell us what kind of cars we can drive, stoves we can use, appliances we can buy and houses we can build?

Government is involved in way too many aspects of our lives. Other than enforcing laws and contracts and maintaining the national defense, there is not a lot the government does well these days. Example: The push for renewable energy will be severely slowed — if not halted — by the quagmire of rules and regulations that must be met to build any type of infrastructure. Witness the recent go-ahead to build transmission lines to get wind energy out of Wyoming to the states that want it. That took 17 years.

The permitting process is broken. I would like to see us transition to renewables but, at the same time, we have to live in the real world.

