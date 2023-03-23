LETTER: State Democrats want to emulate California

The Northern California coastline near Monterrey and Santa Cruz , Calif. (Getty Images)

Wow. The Californians … oops, I mean the Democrats in Carson City must think we Nevadans want to be just like California.

First, they changed the way we vote. Now they want the homeless to go anywhere and do anything. The Democrats also want voting booths in jails, felons serving on juries and illegal aliens allowed to sell food without jumping through all the hoops that the rest of us have to. To top it off, we need ID to buy tobacco and alcohol, but not to vote.

Must be California.