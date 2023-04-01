57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: State prison officials should be ashamed of prisoner treatment

Andres Costas-Centivany Las Vegas
March 31, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Your recent article, “Inmates burned fighting wildfire,” exposed the Nevada Department of Correction’s unconscionably inhumane and barbaric treatment of prisoners. Women prisoners sent to fight fires were provided worn-out boots inadequate to protect their feet from suffering second-degree burns with extensive blisters. Yet corrections staff dismissed their distress until the next day when the burned women were finally taken to the infirmary despite having had their boots melt, requiring their socks and adherent skin to be cut off with scissors.

Four of them sustained such severe foot burns they were transported to the UMC Burn Unit, where staff had to cut away dead skin and tissue, a procedure that causes excruciating pain. The prisoners were “not given any medication to reduce the pain because they are incarcerated people” and “NDOC does not allow for incarcerated people to receive such medication.”

Does incarceration deprive people of their humanity to the point they lose the basic right not to be treated like animals? How can our medical care providers and institutions allow their sworn duty to care for their patients and do no harm be so shamefully compromised by the dictates of a government agency?

MOST READ
1
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
2
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
3
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
4
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
5
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
LETTER: Oakland no longer deserves MLB team
John Fields Henderson

It was disappointing to read Sam Gordon’s column arguing the A’s should remain in Oakland. He offered only sentimental reasons.

More stories for you
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
LETTER: Southern Nevadans paying the price for legalized pot
LETTER: Southern Nevadans paying the price for legalized pot
LETTER: An endless parade of boondoggles from Nevada’s legislative Democrats
LETTER: An endless parade of boondoggles from Nevada’s legislative Democrats
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
LETTER: The experts erred plenty on COVID
LETTER: The experts erred plenty on COVID
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy