LETTER: Steven Horsford, Joe Biden and the scandal-free Obama administration

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In Rory Appleton’s Feb. 15 Review-Journal story “Congressman lends backing to Biden bid,” I was thunderstruck that Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford stated that “Biden campaigned and served alongside former president Barack Obama during the eight hears of his successful, scandal-free presidency.”

I list here some, not all, of the scandals that occurred during the eight years of the Obama regime: Benghazi, the Chelsea Manning commutation, the Department of Justice spying on journalists, executive amnesty, Fast and Furious, the GM bailout, the Hillary Clinton sewer, illegal executive appointments, the investigation of James Rosen, the IRS scandal, the Iran deal, national intelligence leaks, Solyndra and the Veteran Affairs scandal.

Clearly, Rep. Horsford’s ego has gotten to a point that he really believes he has the power to rewrite the facts of history to suit his own aggrandizing political agenda. The many people who were so terribly hurt by the Obama/Biden administration mean less than nothing to him.