LETTER: Storm Area 51 idea a dangerous stunt

Storm Area 51 did start out as a joke. But the people of Nye County are not too sure (Saturday Review-Journal). The town of Rachel is not prepared to take on hordes of people for this event.

These people who think they can get on Area 51 have not done their homework. If they want their 15 minutes of fame, maybe they should have chosen a less dangerous stunt.

Rachel is a small, quiet town. That’s why people moved out there. I hope that if these people do show up, they show respect for area residents and do not leave their garbage lying around for the locals to pick up.