LETTER: Story on Rittenhouse event smacked of bias

I was disappointed in your March 13 article regarding Kyle Rittenhouse speaking in Las Vegas. I expect such bias from The Associated Press, but not from the Review-Journal. Note that even though Mr. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, the story implies he is a trigger-happy killer.

Mr. Rittenhouse is described in the first sentence as “the man who shot and killed two men during a protest against police violence.” The acquittal is downplayed by saying Rittenhouse “maintained that he shot three men in self-defense.” The jury agreed with Mr. Rittenhouse that he was afraid for his life and was entitled to exercise his right of self-defense. The videos of the “protest against police violence” showed this was much more than a protest. It was an out-of-control mob. The acquittal means that Mr. Rittenhouse no longer has to “maintain” anything.

This article and the hundreds who called for his invitation to be rescinded want to brand him forever because he didn’t let himself be murdered.