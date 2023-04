I recently saw a mother with a baby in a stroller fall off the curb when they couldn’t walk on the sidewalk.

People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

When is someone going to investigate these sidewalk vendors for selling cooked foods, drinks and fruits, none of which have been examined by health departments or subject to fees by taxation departments? I recently saw a mother with a baby in a stroller fall off the curb when they couldn’t walk on the sidewalk.