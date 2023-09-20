LETTER: Strip workers battle F1 construction
County officials should experience the inconvenience.
The Formula One construction on the Strip is getting ridiculous for people who need to work there. A solution might be to temporarily relocate all Clark County workers to a ballroom at a casino in the center of the Strip so they also experience this traffic and inconvenience. This construction has taken hours out of people’s lives and the county commissioners should not be exempt. Clark County should consider canceling Formula One for future years.