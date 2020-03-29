57°F
Letters

LETTER: Stuck in the middle of an episode of “Governor Knows Best”

Robert Hirst Las Vegas
March 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In the latest episode of “Governor Knows Best,” our glorious leader decrees that we desperately need personal protective equipment for patients and medical providers. Perhaps he should listen to Vice President Mike Pence and note that, across the country, construction firms have donated the needed N95 masks.

This crisis demands restrictions on our ability to get a haircut but it is not urgent enough to shut down taxpayer-funded stadium construction and other projects. The same ill-conceived logic keeps open pot dispensaries, has police issuing citations to small-business owners and has playground equipment in public parks roped off. Welcome to “California East,” featuring implementation of goofy regulations and then taxing and begging for money to mitigate the impact.

