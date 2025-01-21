LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position.

I read your Jan. 15 article “Lee against bill; says she opposes trans athletes.” Once again, Rep. Susie Lee has failed to meet expectations.

Rep. Lee claims that the Protect Women and Girls in Sports Act represents “government overreach.” Yet she says she also opposes transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports “when fairness or safety is compromised.” This contradictory stance suggests she underestimates her constituency’s intelligence, as it is well known that biological males generally have a physical advantage over females in sports.

Her duplicitous comments expose her hypocrisy and are far from being bipartisan.

Regarding the issue of government overreach, her assertion that the bill would lead to strangers performing genital inspections on females to verify sex is absurd. A simple examination of a birth certificate would suffice, but such a statement wouldn’t provoke the reaction she seems to desire.

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position. Until now, I held a neutral opinion of Rep. Lee. But her spineless response to this issue disgusts me.