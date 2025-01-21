34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways

Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Democrats vote to allow biological men in women’s sports
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
Michael Edens Las Vegas
January 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read your Jan. 15 article “Lee against bill; says she opposes trans athletes.” Once again, Rep. Susie Lee has failed to meet expectations.

Rep. Lee claims that the Protect Women and Girls in Sports Act represents “government overreach.” Yet she says she also opposes transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports “when fairness or safety is compromised.” This contradictory stance suggests she underestimates her constituency’s intelligence, as it is well known that biological males generally have a physical advantage over females in sports.

Her duplicitous comments expose her hypocrisy and are far from being bipartisan.

Regarding the issue of government overreach, her assertion that the bill would lead to strangers performing genital inspections on females to verify sex is absurd. A simple examination of a birth certificate would suffice, but such a statement wouldn’t provoke the reaction she seems to desire.

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position. Until now, I held a neutral opinion of Rep. Lee. But her spineless response to this issue disgusts me.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
David Baker Las Vegas

A “Be on the Lookout Order” is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

Review-Journal stories on the Legislature help high school students

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

MORE STORIES