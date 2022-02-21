LETTER: Suspending the gasoline tax will only delay much-needed infrastructure work

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Some members of Nevada’s congressional delegation support suspending the 18.3 cent federal gasoline tax. This will deprive the government of more than $20 billion needed to tend to our roads, bridges, etc. We are way behind the curve on these projects already. Due to inflation the costs of these delayed repairs will be much higher, off-setting the temporary relief for the year.

This is nothing more than a sideshow to garner votes. It is time they represented the interests of those who elected them, not some political party head who could not care less about the public.