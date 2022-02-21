62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Suspending the gasoline tax will only delay much-needed infrastructure work

Tx Vogler Las Vegas
February 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Some members of Nevada’s congressional delegation support suspending the 18.3 cent federal gasoline tax. This will deprive the government of more than $20 billion needed to tend to our roads, bridges, etc. We are way behind the curve on these projects already. Due to inflation the costs of these delayed repairs will be much higher, off-setting the temporary relief for the year.

This is nothing more than a sideshow to garner votes. It is time they represented the interests of those who elected them, not some political party head who could not care less about the public.

MOST READ
1
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
2
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
3
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
4
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: What are the odds?
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

MGM has big fourth quarter.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: What happened to a limited federal government?
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Today, partisan politics rule the government and make it unrecognizable from the limited federal government envisioned by the Founders.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: GOP thinks its headed to victory in November
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Republicans are busy peppering all media with midterm election predictions that history dictates Republicans will win. But only if Democrats don’t vote.