LETTER: Teachers union treats taxpayers like unlimited funding source

Tom Porter Las Vegas
January 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Jan. 19 Viewpoints section illustrated why we need to deny the Clark County School District any increase in taxpayer funds until it shows us it can be responsible with those funds.

Steve Sebelius’s essay discussed how the teachers union wants to raise sales taxes, among others, to pour more money down the education budget toilet — as if the taxpayers are an unlimited trough the union can drain at will.

In the same issue, Victor Joecks illustrated how the district superintendent wants to dumb down the magnet high schools to achieve more diversity. Diversity doesn’t lead to a better education. Teaching students to the best of their ability does.

Until the district stops with the political correctness and starts maintaining discipline in the schools, we should all oppose any further transfer of taxpayer funds to the Nevada public school system.

