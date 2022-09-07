LETTER: Tennis star can’t play the U.S. Open because he’s unvaccinated

Meanwhile we allow unvaccinated immigrants to crash the southern border.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic

Back on July 31, I read in the Review-Journal that Novak Djokovic was training with the intention of playing at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The United States doesn’t allow unvaccinated non-citizens to enter the country. Mr. Djokovic was forced to withdraw.

I would like to understand, then, how some 2 million non-citizens who are unvaccinated have been allowed into the country this year while a healthy 21-time major champion is not allowed to play tennis here?