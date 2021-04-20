LETTER: Thank you, Review-Journal, for avoiding the needle shots

When I get a shot, I look away, and my attitude doesn’t change just because it’s somebody else’s arm.

As I finished the Review-Journal’s Thursday article on inoculations, I realized I owe you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for not drowning your readers in photos of people with a needle being inserted in their arms.

Obviously, TV news needs to hire some more creative people to decide what to show to illustrate their stories. When I get a shot, I look away, and my attitude doesn’t change just because it’s somebody else’s arm.