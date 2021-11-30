56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Thanks to Victor Joecks for column on fossil fuels

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
November 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
A flare burns natural gas at an oil well on Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. (AP Photo/Matt ...
A flare burns natural gas at an oil well on Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Thanks to Victor Joecks for his Wednesday commentary, “Remember to give thanks for fossil fuels.” Mr. Joecks provided the reader with a detailed analysis as to why we should be thankful for fossil fuels and the benefits they have given to us Americans and the rest of the world.

I especially enjoyed how he pointed out that electric vehicles depend heavily on fossil fuels and how 60 percent of our electricity comes from fossil fuels and 20 percent from nuclear power. The best point he made was to drive home that fossil fuels are “essential to escaping poverty and building wealth.”

The only other point I would add is that, prior to the use of fossil fuels, the world relied quite a bit on whale oil. So, in essence, the discovery of fossil fuels saved the whales.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
3
Las Vegas woman charged with posing as dentist had prior complaints
Las Vegas woman charged with posing as dentist had prior complaints
4
Man killed at swap meet was trying to stop motorist from fleeing crash
Man killed at swap meet was trying to stop motorist from fleeing crash
5
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST