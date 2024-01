Our Founding Fathers had nothing to do with the 14th Amendment, as it wasn’t enacted until after the Civil War, almost 90 years later.

Regarding the Saturday letter from David Wandel on Donald Trump and Jan. 6: Our Founding Fathers had nothing to do with the 14th Amendment, as it wasn’t enacted until after the Civil War, almost 90 years later. It was put into place due to the Southern states’ insurrection and war against the U.S. government.