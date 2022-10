Fans watch as the Las Vegas Aces pass by during the team's WNBA Championship victory parade on the strip, on Sept. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Victor Joecks was on the right track in his Sept. 23 column, “Parade reveals source of WNBA pay gap” — until he invoked politics into the equation. Can’t we discuss disparities and problems without always blaming a political party or the media? If Victor’s name were Victoria, how much of a pay cut would he have to take to continue as a journalist? Congratulations, Aces.