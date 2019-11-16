61°F
Letters

LETTER: The Adam Schiff circus is a disgrace

Mickey Lohf Henderson
November 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

So Adam Schiff has never met the whistleblower and does not know who he is. So why are these impeachment hearings going on?

Who questioned the whistleblower? Did they have a bag over his head? Was it on the phone, in writing or is it just gossip? When people gossip and maybe tell two or three other people, the story changes multiple times.

What is happening right now is a disgrace. People better keep in mind: If they can do this to the president, what can they do to you?

