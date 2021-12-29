LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an ‘insurrection’
Some leaders might still be charged with that high crime.
I read with interest Bob Dale’s recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for “trial by combat.” If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there’s evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.