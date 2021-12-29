39°F
LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an ‘insurrection’

Evan Whipple Las Vegas
December 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

I read with interest Bob Dale’s recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for “trial by combat.” If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there’s evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.

