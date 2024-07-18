LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy

You don’t build a house from the top down. Start by strengthening the foundational power grid and Americans may start to believe you are really serious.

If this country’s leadership really wanted to demonstrate its support of transitioning away from fossil fuels, it would start with upgrading this country’s power grid to handle all the increased electrical loads that committing to a greener future requires. Sadly, it has been painfully reluctant to acknowledge that reality and develop and commit to a holistic power plan.

Instead, it demonstrates a lack of understanding about the magnitude of the commitment and falls horribly short in its publicized (and citizen-funded, by the way) efforts to implement EV charger accessibility. Seems a little cart before the horse. Articles in the news forecast significant increases in roving black-outs, especially in states promoting a “green agenda.”

