LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tom Mayer Las Vegas
July 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

If this country’s leadership really wanted to demonstrate its support of transitioning away from fossil fuels, it would start with upgrading this country’s power grid to handle all the increased electrical loads that committing to a greener future requires. Sadly, it has been painfully reluctant to acknowledge that reality and develop and commit to a holistic power plan.

Instead, it demonstrates a lack of understanding about the magnitude of the commitment and falls horribly short in its publicized (and citizen-funded, by the way) efforts to implement EV charger accessibility. Seems a little cart before the horse. Articles in the news forecast significant increases in roving black-outs, especially in states promoting a “green agenda.”

You don’t build a house from the top down. Start by strengthening the foundational power grid and Americans may start to believe you are really serious.

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenet ...
LETTER: Biden and democracy
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

America’s type of democracy is special in that it is achieved via the checks and balances imposed on the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
George LeMay Las Vegas

Mr. Segerblom seems to have nothing better to do than to change good established names to entertain his fancy and pat himself on the back.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
Douglas Engelhardt Las Vegas

A president appearing to suffer cognitive decline is frightening. If paranoia is also potentially present, it becomes terrifying.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: The Trump assassination attempt
Frank R. DiNicola Henderson

The evil enemy within kills or tries to kill the ones who are good for the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.”

Dijon Sims, left, and Steve Kendrick, right, install a new HVAC unit at Kit Herron’s home Fri ...
LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

It touched my heart to read the story of Kit Herron and her plight when she was not able to afford a new air conditioning unit

