LETTER: The Clark County School District, spending and administrative costs

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stanley Cohen’s rebuttal (Thursday letter to the editor) to Robert Fellner’s commentary on the Clark County School District’s problems used the same fraudulent practice of those arguing for more school funds. Mr. Cohen listed only the basic per-pupil funding amount ($5,967) instead of the total cumulative per-pupil funding amount ($9,329) for the 2019 school year (as recorded in Nevada’s distributive school per-pupil funding account by the Nevada Department of Education).

The most egregious factor Mr. Fellner pointed out was the excessive 700 percent growth in administration and other non-teaching staff at public schools nationwide, a rate seven times greater than the increase of the student enrollment.

However, neither Mr Fellner nor Mr Cohen identified the root cause of the poor performance of CCSD students: Many of those in the 60 percent minority student body can’t speak English.