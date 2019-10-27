66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The Clark County School District, spending and administrative costs

Glade Barlow Las Vegas
October 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Stanley Cohen’s rebuttal (Thursday letter to the editor) to Robert Fellner’s commentary on the Clark County School District’s problems used the same fraudulent practice of those arguing for more school funds. Mr. Cohen listed only the basic per-pupil funding amount ($5,967) instead of the total cumulative per-pupil funding amount ($9,329) for the 2019 school year (as recorded in Nevada’s distributive school per-pupil funding account by the Nevada Department of Education).

The most egregious factor Mr. Fellner pointed out was the excessive 700 percent growth in administration and other non-teaching staff at public schools nationwide, a rate seven times greater than the increase of the student enrollment.

However, neither Mr Fellner nor Mr Cohen identified the root cause of the poor performance of CCSD students: Many of those in the 60 percent minority student body can’t speak English.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Short lunch periods for CCSD students borders on inhumane.

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Don’t doubt it: She’s running.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

A sad new era has begun.

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate
By Sherry Hobbs, Henderson

Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth
By Richard Wells, Las Vegas

I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.