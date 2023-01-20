46°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The classified documents scandals

Stewart Blumenfeld Las Vegas
January 19, 2023 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2023 - 4:40 pm
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday ...
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Some years ago, I worked at “think-tank” that focused entirely on national defense issues and had a very close relationship with the Department of Defense. In the course of our analyses, we had access to, and produced, documents that were highly classified. Every member of the staff had a Top Secret clearance and signed a document promising to safeguard classified information. The document also spelled out penalties for failing to do so, penalties ranging from reprimand to firing, and in the worst cases, the possibility of a fine and even jail time.

Every classified document that was brought into our building was logged in by the security staff before it was checked out to the staff member for whom it was intended. Documents retained in our own office were stored in a special file/safe with a combination lock. At any given moment, the security staff could say who had which documents in their possession. When I left the organization, I had to account for, and turn in, every document logged out in my name.

With regard to the present situation involving Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I do not understand how classified documents could be taken out of the White House and either “forgotten” or allowed to be deliberately taken away. Isn’t there an office in the executive complex that keeps track of classified documents and their location? I have no problem at all with a close inspection of these two current situations by the Department of Justice or special counsels, but I think the examination should absolutely include an analysis of the White House’s system for logging and tracking documents whose exposure could undermine the security of the country.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
3
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
4
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
5
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
Steve Wideen Las Vegas

Retired RJ sports writer brought a smile to reader’s face.

More stories for you
EDITORIAL: Scandal exposes Biden’s hypocrisy on classified documents
EDITORIAL: Scandal exposes Biden’s hypocrisy on classified documents
Special counsel to investigate classified files at Biden’s home
Special counsel to investigate classified files at Biden’s home
LETTER: Swamp Democrats cover for Joe Biden
LETTER: Swamp Democrats cover for Joe Biden
LETTER: Implausible deniability
LETTER: Implausible deniability
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home