LETTER: The coronavirus will stop when it stops itself

Mask and distancing don’t stop viruses. Viruses stop themselves. The virus will be gone when we reach herd immunity and not until then. Flattening the curve has been achieved, and our hospitals will not be overflowing with cases. Therefore, the faster the required amount of people contract this virus, the faster our economy fully recovers. The best way to get there is to go back to work and live normally.

Who the heck ever got the idea that flattening the curve meant stopping people from catching this virus? Who is in charge of this circus?