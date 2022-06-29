100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The court’s abortion decision is unacceptable

Esther S. Cruz North Las Vegas
June 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Security fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Washingto ...
Security fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Reproductive rights are more than a woman’s right to end a pregnancy. Reproductive rights are a woman’s right to determine the outcome of her existence.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court is a successful attempt by the majority of justices to legislate their personal view of acceptable moral behavior.

There is no place in a democracy for this or any other type of forced morality and even less space for this egregious behavior by the Supreme Court.

We the People, do not accept this ruling and will work tirelessly to remove officials from our courts, legislative bodies, and other governmental positions who would seek to limit women’s rights. These are American rights.

The time has passed for explaining why reproductive rights justice represents constitutional justice for women. All reasoning has fallen on deaf ears. It is now time to remove from office those who would limit or deny the right of Americans to determine the outcome of their existence.

MOST READ
1
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
2
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
3
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
4
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
5
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.