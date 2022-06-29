LETTER: The court’s abortion decision is unacceptable

Reproductive rights are a woman’s right to determine the outcome of her existence.

Security fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Reproductive rights are more than a woman’s right to end a pregnancy. Reproductive rights are a woman’s right to determine the outcome of her existence.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court is a successful attempt by the majority of justices to legislate their personal view of acceptable moral behavior.

There is no place in a democracy for this or any other type of forced morality and even less space for this egregious behavior by the Supreme Court.

We the People, do not accept this ruling and will work tirelessly to remove officials from our courts, legislative bodies, and other governmental positions who would seek to limit women’s rights. These are American rights.

The time has passed for explaining why reproductive rights justice represents constitutional justice for women. All reasoning has fallen on deaf ears. It is now time to remove from office those who would limit or deny the right of Americans to determine the outcome of their existence.