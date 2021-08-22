LETTER: The crumbling Biden presidency

Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The scene of the Taliban victoriously entering Kabul brought back memories of our inglorious exit of Saigon. President Joe Biden has made us an international laughingstock. He and his secretary of defense are more concerned about making our military woke and persecuting conservative servicemen and women.

This administration is a failure. It makes me sick when I watch the Taliban using millions of dollars of military equipment that we, the American taxpayers, paid for. Mr. Biden has to beg OPEC to produce more oil because he shut down our pipelines. It’s so bad even the mainstream media can’t protect him.