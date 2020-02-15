LETTER: The Culinary and ‘Medicare for All’

In response to your Sunday story, “Culinary flyer rips Sanders, Warren on health”:

What a concept — the union doesn’t want “Medicare for All” and instead wants the freedom to make its own choices, especially because members have worked hard for their current benefits. They don’t want the government to force something down the throats of union members or to take away their ability to make their own decisions.

What is so surprising is that they see this problem only with the health care plans from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. But all the Democrats want to take more of their freedoms away. It is the Democrats who have a government solution to everything.

It sounds like Culinary union members may want to give President Donald Trump and some of the Republicans another look — or at least a first look.