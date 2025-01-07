LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas after the fire and explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in the valet area Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

Multiple studies over the past 15 years have demonstrated the efficacy of psychedelic drugs in treating various disorders, including substance abuse, depression, anxiety and PTSD. Most recently, a 2024 observational study published in Nature Medicine by Stanford researchers demonstrated the safety and potential efficacy of ibogaine/magnesium treatment for U.S. military veterans suffering from mild post-traumatic brain injury and symptoms of depression, anxiety and PTSD. Controlled clinical trials are needed to confirm the efficacy and safety of these drugs.

At present, ibogaine and other psychedelic drugs remain categorized as Schedule 1 by the DEA (no accepted medical use, high abuse potential), limiting access by researchers and patients. I implore Nevada legislators and Gov. Joe Lombardo to consider legalizing research studies involving these drugs, thereby allowing a treatment modality that may benefit Nevada veterans. Access to these drugs might minimize events such as the Cybertruck explosion on Jan. 1 — and improve the lives of many unsung American heroes.