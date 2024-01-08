LETTER: The debt passes $34 trillion

Happy new year. On Wednesday, our country reached a record $34 trillion in debt. That’s more than $100,000 per citizen. As we approach our country’s 250th anniversary in 2026, will our country still exist?

In just the past three years we have had more than 8 million new people here illegally. Current taxpayers will incur a large portion of the cost of their housing, education and health care.

We don’t need more money for border protection. We need current border enforcement officials to have their handcuffs removed and allowed to do their jobs in line with U.S. and international law.