LETTER: The Democrats and impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

With many Democrats announcing their intent to remove President Donald Trump months prior to his actually taking office, it’s mostly a foregone conclusion that they’ll soon get their wish, drafting formal articles of impeachment and holding a likely partisan vote just in time to nicely wrap and put a bow on their Christmas gift to the president.

Unfortunately for Democrats, the circus sideshow led by ringmaster Adam Schiff has not resulted in greater public support for impeachment, especially in battleground states. Actually removing Mr. Trump from office was always a long shot, and it is even less likely now, according to polls. Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t help their cause much by professing a distrust in allowing voters to determine the country’s future in the 2020 election.

With many pundits on all sides of the spectrum being somewhat critical of the Democrat field of candidates, many actually believe Mr. Trump could win a second term despite all his faults. Should that happen, I expect Mr. Trump will accomplish something historic: He’ll become the only president to be impeached twice.