LETTER: The Democrats and their impeachment redux

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Democrats harangue us with their hue and cry redux. Now, it’s Ukraine and the aftermath of Joe Biden’s nefarious deal with their government in which he threatened to cancel a billion-dollar loan guarantee if they didn’t drop a corruption investigation of Burisma Holdings, whose board included his son, Hunter Biden. They’re scrambling to take the initiative with their bogus impeachment investigation.

The fact of the matter is, President Donald Trump has a right, even the moral duty, to investigate whether or not Joe Biden used the office of the vice presidency for personal gain. If Ukraine won’t investigate this alleged corruption, then he should appoint a special prosecutor to do so. Because if it is true, then Joe Biden deserves censure, not public approval and especially not an election.