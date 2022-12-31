49°F
Letters

LETTER: The DUI problem

David Lyons Las Vegas
December 30, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I read Mick Akers’ Dec. 12 story on drunken driving and, as a local tavern bartender, I would like to comment:

A couple months ago, I had an obviously impaired individual come in at 3 a.m. I refused to serve him, so he went out and got back in his car. Minutes later, I saw on the camera that his car was still there. I went out and noted the car was running with the lights on, with the individual behind the wheel passed out.

I came in and called 911 and advised of this potential danger to the community, including a description of the vehicle. A half hour later, I called 911 again due to no response. At 5:30 a.m., officers arrived and took control.

Yes, we need a plan. But when 911 is called by a concerned individual, we need a prompt response and the same effort used responding to those impaired by weed, hard drugs or otherwise. Fund the police adequately so they can provide the public safety we pay for — and do so so they may act in a timely and effective manner.

