LETTER: The end is near

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

In their Sunday commentary on online learning, Elaine Wynn and Jim Murren wrote, “Here in Clark County, where nearly 70 percent of the district students participate in the free and reduced-price lunch program, the student need was the greatest. In plain and simple terms, that makes it absolutely clear that our civilization must and will collapse in the very near future.

It is the height of idiocy and stupidity for 70 percent of the people to produce children they cannot feed and take care of. No one on the face of the Earth has the right to produce children they cannot feed and then expect society to feed those children.