I had to chuckle when I read that federal authorities are protecting us from fake Super Bowl T-shirts because they “could be produced by victims of labor exploitation” and “they could pose a health and safety danger.” I’m sure it has nothing to do with the NFL making sure that we buy a $40 T-shirt that we’ll wear once or twice instead of a $10 one.